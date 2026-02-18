Yotta Announces USD 2 Billion AI Hub with Nvidia Chips in India

Yotta Data Services has unveiled plans for a significant $2 billion investment to establish an artificial intelligence computing hub on the outskirts of the national capital, deploying Nvidia's latest chips.

The project involves the installation of 20,736 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs by August, positioning India as a key player in frontier-scale AI infrastructure.

This strategic expansion supports India's AI ambitions while advancing the regional partnership with the United States, with plans to reach over 80,000 operational GPUs by FY27.

(With inputs from agencies.)