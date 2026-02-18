Yotta Announces USD 2 Billion AI Hub with Nvidia Chips in India
Yotta Data Services plans a $2 billion investment in Nvidia's latest chips for an AI hub near Delhi. The infrastructure will utilize 20,736 Nvidia GPUs, enhancing India's global AI capabilities. This move bolsters strategic tech ties between India and the U.S., supporting AI development and regional growth.
Yotta Data Services has unveiled plans for a significant $2 billion investment to establish an artificial intelligence computing hub on the outskirts of the national capital, deploying Nvidia's latest chips.
The project involves the installation of 20,736 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs by August, positioning India as a key player in frontier-scale AI infrastructure.
This strategic expansion supports India's AI ambitions while advancing the regional partnership with the United States, with plans to reach over 80,000 operational GPUs by FY27.
