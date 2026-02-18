Left Menu

Yotta Announces USD 2 Billion AI Hub with Nvidia Chips in India

Yotta Data Services plans a $2 billion investment in Nvidia's latest chips for an AI hub near Delhi. The infrastructure will utilize 20,736 Nvidia GPUs, enhancing India's global AI capabilities. This move bolsters strategic tech ties between India and the U.S., supporting AI development and regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:04 IST
Yotta Announces USD 2 Billion AI Hub with Nvidia Chips in India
  • Country:
  • India

Yotta Data Services has unveiled plans for a significant $2 billion investment to establish an artificial intelligence computing hub on the outskirts of the national capital, deploying Nvidia's latest chips.

The project involves the installation of 20,736 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs by August, positioning India as a key player in frontier-scale AI infrastructure.

This strategic expansion supports India's AI ambitions while advancing the regional partnership with the United States, with plans to reach over 80,000 operational GPUs by FY27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shift in Leadership: Lagarde's Possible Early Departure Shakes Up ECB Dynamics

Shift in Leadership: Lagarde's Possible Early Departure Shakes Up ECB Dynami...

 Global
2
Green Tribunal Drops CRPF Camp Proposal in Srinagar's Green Zone

Green Tribunal Drops CRPF Camp Proposal in Srinagar's Green Zone

 India
3
Election Commission Flags Gross Anomalies in West Bengal Voter Data

Election Commission Flags Gross Anomalies in West Bengal Voter Data

 India
4
SAIL Seeks Clarification on CCI's Cartelisation Notice

SAIL Seeks Clarification on CCI's Cartelisation Notice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026