Bridging Worlds: US-India AI Partnership's Bright Future

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the significance of the US-India collaboration in advancing AI technologies. He emphasized Google's role as a bridge between the nations and projected a promising future for India's contributions to global AI advancements, including key innovations like Google Pay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:35 IST
  Country:
  • India

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, underscored the crucial role of the US-India partnership in democratizing AI advancements. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Pichai highlighted Google's pivotal position as a catalyst in this collaboration, enhancing bilateral tech synergies.

Pichai remarked on the potential of AI marking an era of hyper-progress while emphasizing the need for a conducive global environment to harness its benefits. He noted that Google is strategically positioned as a figurative and literal bridge between the two nations.

Focusing on India's growing influence, Pichai expressed enthusiasm for its AI trajectory and affirmed Google's comprehensive support. He cited innovations like Google Pay as examples of India-originated solutions benefitting a global audience.

