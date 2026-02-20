Bridging Worlds: US-India AI Partnership's Bright Future

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, underscored the crucial role of the US-India partnership in democratizing AI advancements. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Pichai highlighted Google's pivotal position as a catalyst in this collaboration, enhancing bilateral tech synergies.

Pichai remarked on the potential of AI marking an era of hyper-progress while emphasizing the need for a conducive global environment to harness its benefits. He noted that Google is strategically positioned as a figurative and literal bridge between the two nations.

Focusing on India's growing influence, Pichai expressed enthusiasm for its AI trajectory and affirmed Google's comprehensive support. He cited innovations like Google Pay as examples of India-originated solutions benefitting a global audience.