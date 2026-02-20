Revolution in Consumer Support: Introducing 'Get Thunai'

In Chennai, February 20, 2026, a groundbreaking consumer utility support application, Get Thunai, was launched at The Leela Palace. Designed to tackle the pervasive issue of lost purchase bills, the app promises to revolutionize how consumers manage purchase-related documentation.

The app allows users to effortlessly store and retrieve vital purchase information, including invoices, warranty coverage, and product details, thus ensuring seamless service support and warranty claims. It represents a significant step toward simplifying management for consumers, businesses, and service professionals.

Developed by Peruvallatthan Thirumavalavan Global Solutions Private Limited, Get Thunai fosters innovation and aims for widespread adoption, targeting to onboard 100,000 users and 5,000 verified technicians in its first year. The app's launch marks a new era in consumer support, aligning with digital advancement and strategic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)