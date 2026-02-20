Left Menu

Revolution in Consumer Support: Introducing 'Get Thunai'

Get Thunai, a new app launched in Chennai, addresses the common issue of lost purchase bills by securely storing and retrieving purchase information. It supports warranty claims, service requests, and offers subscription plans for different users, with a focus on organizing and simplifying documentation management for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:04 IST
Revolution in Consumer Support: Introducing 'Get Thunai'
  • Country:
  • India

In Chennai, February 20, 2026, a groundbreaking consumer utility support application, Get Thunai, was launched at The Leela Palace. Designed to tackle the pervasive issue of lost purchase bills, the app promises to revolutionize how consumers manage purchase-related documentation.

The app allows users to effortlessly store and retrieve vital purchase information, including invoices, warranty coverage, and product details, thus ensuring seamless service support and warranty claims. It represents a significant step toward simplifying management for consumers, businesses, and service professionals.

Developed by Peruvallatthan Thirumavalavan Global Solutions Private Limited, Get Thunai fosters innovation and aims for widespread adoption, targeting to onboard 100,000 users and 5,000 verified technicians in its first year. The app's launch marks a new era in consumer support, aligning with digital advancement and strategic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, including criminal conspiracy, against IYC workers: Officials.

AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, inclu...

 India
2
Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

 India
3
Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

 Global
4
Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026