AI Revolutionizes SaaS and Enterprise Services: A New Era in IT

Industry leaders convened at the India AI Impact Summit to deliberate the transformative potential of artificial intelligence on SaaS and enterprise services. Experts conveyed a unified message that while AI will significantly reshape business models, it will not render them obsolete overnight.

Key figures like Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India, cautioned against oversimplifying AI's market impact. She highlighted that success in SaaS hinges on problem-solving and understanding customer pain points rather than merely coding applications.

Tata Consultancy Services CEO K Krithivasan and HCL Technologies CEO C Vijayakumar stressed the evolving role of engineers and the necessity of enterprise readiness. Amid AI's burgeoning potential, experts anticipate market expansion with new opportunities rather than contraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)