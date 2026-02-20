AI Revolutionizes SaaS and Enterprise Services: A New Era in IT
At the India AI Impact Summit, experts discussed AI's significant impact on SaaS and enterprise services. Leaders emphasized agility and problem-solving as crucial in the AI era. They highlighted shifts in the software engineer's role and enterprise preparation for AI adoption amid market concerns over AI's transformative potential.
Industry leaders convened at the India AI Impact Summit to deliberate the transformative potential of artificial intelligence on SaaS and enterprise services. Experts conveyed a unified message that while AI will significantly reshape business models, it will not render them obsolete overnight.
Key figures like Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India, cautioned against oversimplifying AI's market impact. She highlighted that success in SaaS hinges on problem-solving and understanding customer pain points rather than merely coding applications.
Tata Consultancy Services CEO K Krithivasan and HCL Technologies CEO C Vijayakumar stressed the evolving role of engineers and the necessity of enterprise readiness. Amid AI's burgeoning potential, experts anticipate market expansion with new opportunities rather than contraction.
