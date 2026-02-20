Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes SaaS and Enterprise Services: A New Era in IT

At the India AI Impact Summit, experts discussed AI's significant impact on SaaS and enterprise services. Leaders emphasized agility and problem-solving as crucial in the AI era. They highlighted shifts in the software engineer's role and enterprise preparation for AI adoption amid market concerns over AI's transformative potential.

Updated: 20-02-2026 23:17 IST
Industry leaders convened at the India AI Impact Summit to deliberate the transformative potential of artificial intelligence on SaaS and enterprise services. Experts conveyed a unified message that while AI will significantly reshape business models, it will not render them obsolete overnight.

Key figures like Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India, cautioned against oversimplifying AI's market impact. She highlighted that success in SaaS hinges on problem-solving and understanding customer pain points rather than merely coding applications.

Tata Consultancy Services CEO K Krithivasan and HCL Technologies CEO C Vijayakumar stressed the evolving role of engineers and the necessity of enterprise readiness. Amid AI's burgeoning potential, experts anticipate market expansion with new opportunities rather than contraction.

