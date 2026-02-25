Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Prepares for Landmark Launch of Generic Semaglutide in India

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories is set to launch its generic semaglutide injection under the brand name Obeda in March. This follows the upcoming expiration of patent protection for the compound in India, spurring a rush among drugmakers to introduce cost-effective versions of the diabetes and weight-loss drug.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:30 IST
Dr Reddy's Prepares for Landmark Launch of Generic Semaglutide in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, a leading Indian drugmaker, plans to launch its generic version of semaglutide, named Obeda, by March, insiders have revealed.

The move aligns with the approaching expiration of semaglutide's patent in India, scheduled for March 2026, prompting a competitive drive among Indian pharmaceutical companies preparing to offer affordable alternatives. Semaglutide is a key component in Novo Nordisk's acclaimed diabetes medication Ozempic and its weight-loss counterpart, Wegovy.

With over 440 million individuals in India projected to be overweight or obese by 2050, Dr Reddy's anticipates selling 12 million units of its injectable semaglutide within a year, pricing it at potentially 60% less than the branded offering. Regulatory steps to produce and sell generic Ozempic have been cleared, while approval for a generic version of Wegovy is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India
2
Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at...

 India
3
Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves soil health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves ...

 India
4
Steady Yields Amid Global Uncertainty: Germany's Bonds in Focus

Steady Yields Amid Global Uncertainty: Germany's Bonds in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026