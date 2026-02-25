Dr Reddy's Prepares for Landmark Launch of Generic Semaglutide in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, a leading Indian drugmaker, plans to launch its generic version of semaglutide, named Obeda, by March, insiders have revealed.

The move aligns with the approaching expiration of semaglutide's patent in India, scheduled for March 2026, prompting a competitive drive among Indian pharmaceutical companies preparing to offer affordable alternatives. Semaglutide is a key component in Novo Nordisk's acclaimed diabetes medication Ozempic and its weight-loss counterpart, Wegovy.

With over 440 million individuals in India projected to be overweight or obese by 2050, Dr Reddy's anticipates selling 12 million units of its injectable semaglutide within a year, pricing it at potentially 60% less than the branded offering. Regulatory steps to produce and sell generic Ozempic have been cleared, while approval for a generic version of Wegovy is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)