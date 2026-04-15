Revolutionizing Comfort: Lifree's Diabetes-Focused Diaper Launch

In a move set to transform the landscape for diabetes management, Unicharm India Private Limited has launched its latest adult diaper range under the Lifree portfolio. The newly introduced products primarily target individuals facing frequent urination due to diabetes, promising enhanced comfort, confidence, and freedom in daily movements.

The innovative range includes four product variants, each designed for extended protection and comfort. These include the Lifree Durable Absorb Pants for up to 12 and 10 hours, the Lifree All-Night Absorb Pants for up to 8 hours, and Lifree Durable Absorb Tape, also for up to 8 hours of protection.

Assistant General Manager Mr. Keisuke Takatsuto emphasized the societal need for effective, stigma-free solutions for urinary incontinence, a frequent symptom of diabetes. At the Diabetes India 2026 Congress, experts underscored the importance of including incontinence management in routine diabetes care to improve patients' quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)