Epic Showdown at Sea: Black Jack 100 Triumphs in Caribbean 600

In a dramatic conclusion to the 2026 RORC Caribbean 600, Remon Vos' Black Jack 100, expertly skippered by Tristan Le Brun, claimed the monohull line honours. The vessel completed the 600-mile course in one day, 20 hours, 31 minutes and 36 seconds, narrowly defeating rival Farr 100 Leopard 3 in a tense and tactical race around the Caribbean islands.

The competition opened with Leopard 3 securing an early lead with a flawless start, employing advanced daggerboards to outpace Black Jack upwind. However, the race's pivotal moment unfolded near Guadeloupe, where Black Jack's navigator Max Deckers charted an optimal course through the wind shadow, facilitating a strategic advantage.

Meanwhile, Jason Carroll's MOD70 Argo took the multihull honours, finishing a mere mile ahead of Jon Desmond's Final Final Zoulou. The Caribbean 600, beginning and ending in English Harbour, spans 11 islands and attracts a diverse field from more than 30 countries, making it a keenly contested highlight of the sailing calendar.