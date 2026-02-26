Christine Lagarde's Digital Euro Mission: A New Era for Europe's Currency
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, reaffirmed her commitment to her full term, aiming to complete key projects such as the digital euro. She considers it crucial for maintaining price and financial stability. The digital euro is expected to be launched post-2027, after her tenure ends.
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, reiterated her intention to fulfill her term, focusing on significant projects, notably the digital euro.
Addressing the European Parliament, Lagarde emphasized the critical importance of the digital euro in ensuring price and financial stability. She believes it will take the remainder of her term, ending in October 2027, to see this mission through.
Though the digital euro won't be operational before 2028, Lagarde's efforts are crucial in steering Europe towards a robust digital currency strategy.
