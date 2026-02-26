Left Menu

Christine Lagarde's Digital Euro Mission: A New Era for Europe's Currency

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, reaffirmed her commitment to her full term, aiming to complete key projects such as the digital euro. She considers it crucial for maintaining price and financial stability. The digital euro is expected to be launched post-2027, after her tenure ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:59 IST
Christine Lagarde's Digital Euro Mission: A New Era for Europe's Currency
  • Country:
  • Germany

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, reiterated her intention to fulfill her term, focusing on significant projects, notably the digital euro.

Addressing the European Parliament, Lagarde emphasized the critical importance of the digital euro in ensuring price and financial stability. She believes it will take the remainder of her term, ending in October 2027, to see this mission through.

Though the digital euro won't be operational before 2028, Lagarde's efforts are crucial in steering Europe towards a robust digital currency strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

 Global
2
India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnerships

India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnership...

 Israel
3
Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

 India
4
Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026