Meta and Google Forge Billion-Dollar AI Chip Partnership

Meta Platforms has signed a multi-billion dollar agreement with Google to lease artificial intelligence chips, as reported by The Information on Thursday. The chips, known as tensor processing units, are expected to be used to develop new AI models, marking a significant investment in AI infrastructure.

Amidst a surge in demand for advanced artificial intelligence technologies, companies across the globe are investing heavily in AI chips. Although Reuters could not independently verify the report, the deal highlights the growing trend of substantial financial commitments in the realm of AI development.

The Information further indicates that Meta is in ongoing discussions with Google to purchase these chips for its data centers, with the possibility of a deal as early as next year. Google has also reportedly formed a joint venture with a large investment firm to lease TPUs to other clients, underscoring the expanding market for AI technologies.