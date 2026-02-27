DocuGenie.AI Takes the Global Stage with Google Cloud Marketplace Debut

SecureKloud Technologies has achieved a significant milestone by listing its AI-driven document automation platform, DocuGenie.AI, on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This landmark move is expected to bolster SecureKloud's SaaS strategy and expand its global enterprise footprint by offering streamlined access to its platform.

DocuGenie.AI is engineered to transform how enterprises handle business-critical documents. With a robust set of AI technologies that include GenAI, machine learning, and robotic process automation, the platform enables the automation of voluminous document workflows, enhancing speed and precision while reducing manual intervention.

The platform is gaining traction in sectors such as banking, where it automates KYC processes, and logistics, where it streamlines operational documents, thereby improving turnaround times and productivity. As organizations minimize costs and fortify compliance through DocuGenie.AI, the listing on Google Cloud Marketplace is seen as a testament to its security and scalability.

(With inputs from agencies.)