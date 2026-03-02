U.S. Government Scraps Anthropic AI Products Amid Trump Directive

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Housing Finance Agency are ceasing the use of Anthropic products, including the Claude platform, following an order from President Donald Trump. This directive targets the AI startup's technology amid a broader government crackdown.

On Friday, Trump instructed government agencies to halt their work with Anthropic, citing supply-chain risks according to the Pentagon. This marks a significant setback for the AI laboratory amidst escalating concerns over technology guardrails. The Treasury's Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the termination on Monday via a post on X.

Further, William Pulte of the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced that his agency, along with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, will cease using Anthropic products. The Defense Department and other agencies have been given six months to phase out their use, signaling a stark rebuke from the U.S. against a leading AI company.