Left Menu

Ramoji Film City to host ‘Glow Run’ on March 14

The first-of-its-kind event in the country is open for professional runners, families, and first-time participants to race in the land of cinema, famed for its grandeur and glamour, a release from the worlds largest film city, said. While 3 KM is a Fun Run, the 5 KM and 10 KM are timed-run categories, the release added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:02 IST
Ramoji Film City to host ‘Glow Run’ on March 14
  • Country:
  • India

The Ramoji Film City here would host 'Glow Run', providing an opportunity to run through iconic film sets on March 14. The first-of-its-kind event in the country is open for professional runners, families, and first-time participants to race ''in the land of cinema, famed for its grandeur and glamour'', a release from the world's largest film city, said. The trails will come alive with illuminations and vibrant celebratory cheer for the participants, it said. Organisers said that participants can choose from three run categories – 3 KM and 5 KM for beginners, first-time runners and families and active runners. The 10 KM night challenge is designed for seasoned runners ready to test their endurance, it said. While 3 KM is a 'Fun Run,' the 5 KM and 10 KM are timed-run categories, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Leaders Defy Security Downgrades Amid Controversial Stands

Kashmiri Leaders Defy Security Downgrades Amid Controversial Stands

 India
2
Trump says 'someone from within' Iranian regime might be best choice to take power once US-Israel campaign is finished, reports AP.

Trump says 'someone from within' Iranian regime might be best choice to take...

 Global
3
Man Arrested for Bomb Threat Against Ullal Mosque

Man Arrested for Bomb Threat Against Ullal Mosque

 India
4
Independent Committee Challenges U.S. Autism Panel

Independent Committee Challenges U.S. Autism Panel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026