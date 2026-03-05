Left Menu

BYD's Bold Battery Upgrade: A Game-Changer in China's Electric Vehicle Market

BYD has launched a revolutionary battery upgrade aiming to reclaim its dominance in China's electric vehicle market. The new Blade Battery touts rapid charging and extended driving ranges while aligning with national initiatives to expand charging networks and improve product quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:14 IST
BYD unveiled a significant battery innovation on Thursday, seeking to reclaim its standing in China's highly competitive electric vehicle market. The new second-generation Blade Battery boasts the ability to charge rapidly from 20% to 97% in less than 12 minutes, even in frigid conditions, offering a range of 777 km.

The upgraded batteries promise to extend the range of BYD's premium models and have already surpassed China's latest safety standards. Additionally, BYD plans to expand its 'Flash Charging' network significantly by 2026, having already made substantial progress with over 4,000 stations established by March this year.

In light of a market shift towards value-driven products and away from price wars, BYD is also doubling down on charging infrastructure in alignment with national goals. Despite facing challenges like reduced sales and competitors like Geely capturing market share, BYD is committed to innovation with advanced driving features and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

