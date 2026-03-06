Fractal Analytics Rides AI Wave Amid Economic Uncertainties
Fractal Analytics anticipates increased AI use by companies to enhance efficiency and cut costs, despite Middle East tensions affecting global economic growth. The firm posted a solid Q3 2025 profit growth, driven by AI adoption, despite facing challenges in their associate company, Qure.ai, and specific client de-growth in Asia Pacific.
- Country:
- India
In an era marked by uncertainty due to the Middle East crisis, Fractal Analytics, a leading AI firm, is leveraging artificial intelligence to boost efficiency and lower operational costs for businesses. Co-founder and CEO Srikanth Velamkanni noted the firm achieved a 47% margin in Q3 2025 and sees continued growth.
Despite geopolitical hurdles impacting consumer packaged goods and a drop in Asia Pacific revenues, Fractal Analytics saw an 8.5% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 100 crore. The revenue also grew 21% quarter-over-quarter, counterbalancing some losses from their healthcare affiliate, Qure.ai.
While grappling with a challenging political climate, Fractal Analytics boasts robust expansion in the US and European markets. CEO Velamkanni highlighted the company's focus on major international clients, with 69% of revenue stemming from the Americas, positioning Fractal for sustained global growth.
