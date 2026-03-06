Fractal Analytics Rides AI Wave Amid Economic Uncertainties

In an era marked by uncertainty due to the Middle East crisis, Fractal Analytics, a leading AI firm, is leveraging artificial intelligence to boost efficiency and lower operational costs for businesses. Co-founder and CEO Srikanth Velamkanni noted the firm achieved a 47% margin in Q3 2025 and sees continued growth.

Despite geopolitical hurdles impacting consumer packaged goods and a drop in Asia Pacific revenues, Fractal Analytics saw an 8.5% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 100 crore. The revenue also grew 21% quarter-over-quarter, counterbalancing some losses from their healthcare affiliate, Qure.ai.

While grappling with a challenging political climate, Fractal Analytics boasts robust expansion in the US and European markets. CEO Velamkanni highlighted the company's focus on major international clients, with 69% of revenue stemming from the Americas, positioning Fractal for sustained global growth.