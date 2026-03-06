Left Menu

Fractal Analytics Rides AI Wave Amid Economic Uncertainties

Fractal Analytics anticipates increased AI use by companies to enhance efficiency and cut costs, despite Middle East tensions affecting global economic growth. The firm posted a solid Q3 2025 profit growth, driven by AI adoption, despite facing challenges in their associate company, Qure.ai, and specific client de-growth in Asia Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:34 IST
Fractal Analytics Rides AI Wave Amid Economic Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an era marked by uncertainty due to the Middle East crisis, Fractal Analytics, a leading AI firm, is leveraging artificial intelligence to boost efficiency and lower operational costs for businesses. Co-founder and CEO Srikanth Velamkanni noted the firm achieved a 47% margin in Q3 2025 and sees continued growth.

Despite geopolitical hurdles impacting consumer packaged goods and a drop in Asia Pacific revenues, Fractal Analytics saw an 8.5% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 100 crore. The revenue also grew 21% quarter-over-quarter, counterbalancing some losses from their healthcare affiliate, Qure.ai.

While grappling with a challenging political climate, Fractal Analytics boasts robust expansion in the US and European markets. CEO Velamkanni highlighted the company's focus on major international clients, with 69% of revenue stemming from the Americas, positioning Fractal for sustained global growth.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Govind Nagar: Unclear Reasons Behind Railway Technician's Death

Tragedy in Govind Nagar: Unclear Reasons Behind Railway Technician's Death

 India
2
India's Maritime Responsibility Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

India's Maritime Responsibility Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

 India
3
Punjab Slashes Electricity Tariffs: Relief for Households and Businesses

Punjab Slashes Electricity Tariffs: Relief for Households and Businesses

 India
4
EU's Costa Crucial Visit to Azerbaijan: Energy and Crisis Talks

EU's Costa Crucial Visit to Azerbaijan: Energy and Crisis Talks

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026