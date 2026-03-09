Left Menu

NATO Intercepts Missile Targeting Turkey

NATO confirmed it intercepted a missile heading to Turkey. Spokesperson Allison Hart stated the alliance's commitment to defend all allies. Turkey's Defense Ministry reported the missile was fired from Iran and shot down by NATO air defenses.

NATO Intercepts Missile Targeting Turkey
NATO has confirmed the interception of a missile en route to Turkey, emphasizing its protective stance. On Monday, a NATO spokesperson reiterated the commitment to defend its allies against external threats.

Turkey's Defense Ministry announced earlier that day that NATO air defenses had successfully neutralized a ballistic missile launched from Iran.

These developments underscore the ongoing tensions in the region and NATO's readiness to respond to any aggression against its member states.

