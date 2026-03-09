Left Menu

Ukraine's Expertise in Drone Defense Gains Global Attention

Ukraine has received requests from various countries, including the U.S. and Europe, for assistance in countering drones fired by Iran. President Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's expertise in defending against Russian drones and its readiness to advise partner nations while continuing to bolster its own defenses.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has been approached by 11 nations, including its neighbors, the U.S., and European countries, seeking assistance in neutralizing drones launched by Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday after recent Middle Eastern conflicts.

With extensive experience countering Russian drones, Ukraine is strategizing to aid its allies by providing weapons capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. 'There is clear interest in Ukraine's expertise in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training,' Zelenskiy stated on social media following a national security meeting.

Some of the international requests have already resulted in 'concrete decisions and specific support,' though further details were not disclosed. Zelenskiy noted Ukraine's provision of interceptor drones and expert teams to U.S. military bases in Jordan, along with ongoing discussions involving the U.S. and Qatar on purchasing Ukrainian drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

