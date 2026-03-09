Left Menu

Anthropic Battles Pentagon Over AI Blacklist

Anthropic has filed a lawsuit to stop the Pentagon from adding it to a national security blacklist, which limits the use of its AI technology. The company argues the designation is unlawful and compromises their free speech and due process rights. This legal action could influence how AI companies negotiate military usage restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:33 IST
In a bold legal move, Anthropic has filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon to deter its addition to a national security blacklist. This lawsuit marks an escalation in the company's conflict with the U.S. military regarding the usage of its artificial intelligence technology.

The Pentagon issued a supply-chain risk designation, citing concerns about Anthropic's technology being used in Iran for military operations. Anthropic, however, has labeled this action as unlawful, alleging violations of free speech and due process. The company seeks a court order to prevent enforcement of the Pentagon's designation.

The lawsuit spotlights tensions between AI companies and military use. The defense sector emphasizes flexibility in AI applications, while Anthropic sets out to challenge what it has called unconstitutional actions. The outcome could reshape military negotiations with AI developers.

