Left Menu

Telecom Towers at Risk: LPG Supply Halt Threatens Network Continuity

Telecom tower manufacturers face operational challenges due to the halt in LPG supply. This stoppage, ordered by the government to direct LPG to domestic consumers, threatens network continuity. Industry body DIPA seeks urgent government intervention, citing risks to mobile and internet services amid geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:46 IST
Telecom Towers at Risk: LPG Supply Halt Threatens Network Continuity
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, telecom tower manufacturers voiced concerns over the cessation of LPG supplies, which they warn could disrupt mobile and internet services nationwide. According to the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), oil companies have halted LPG supplies to telecom tower manufacturers on government orders, prioritizing domestic consumers instead.

DIPA warned that this fuel crisis may affect network continuity given current geopolitical conditions, calling for government intervention to prioritize power for the telecom sector. The association has written to Telecom Secretary Amit Agarwal, urging action to resolve the issue swiftly.

The suspension, effective March 5, 2026, has disrupted galvanization operations critical in tower production, compelling manufacturers to operate at low flame. Prolonged disruption could lead to operational shutdowns, impacting tower deployment and network expansion plans, particularly in underserved areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
2
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global
3
Protests Erupt: Congress Marches Against Rising Crimes and Inflation

Protests Erupt: Congress Marches Against Rising Crimes and Inflation

 India
4
Traffic Advisory Alert: Navigating North Delhi Amidst Disruptions

Traffic Advisory Alert: Navigating North Delhi Amidst Disruptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026