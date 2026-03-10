Telecom Towers at Risk: LPG Supply Halt Threatens Network Continuity

On Tuesday, telecom tower manufacturers voiced concerns over the cessation of LPG supplies, which they warn could disrupt mobile and internet services nationwide. According to the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), oil companies have halted LPG supplies to telecom tower manufacturers on government orders, prioritizing domestic consumers instead.

DIPA warned that this fuel crisis may affect network continuity given current geopolitical conditions, calling for government intervention to prioritize power for the telecom sector. The association has written to Telecom Secretary Amit Agarwal, urging action to resolve the issue swiftly.

The suspension, effective March 5, 2026, has disrupted galvanization operations critical in tower production, compelling manufacturers to operate at low flame. Prolonged disruption could lead to operational shutdowns, impacting tower deployment and network expansion plans, particularly in underserved areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)