In central Moscow, mobile internet access has been blocked, disrupting the routines of millions and impacting businesses reliant on mobile connectivity. The Russian government claims these measures are for security against Ukrainian drone threats, but experts suggest it may be preparation to sever global internet access.

This isn't the first occurrence—Moscow experienced mobile internet disruption beginning earlier this month, following prior shutdowns in other regions since May. The result has been significant losses for local businesses, with some estimates reaching 63 million USD in just a few days.

The Russian government maintains the shutdowns are legal under recently passed laws. As tech evolves, Kremlin officials emphasize the necessity of advanced security measures, while uncertainties remain over compensating businesses for their losses during this period. Observers view this as a potential precursor to heavier internet restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)