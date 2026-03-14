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Olympic Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries Sparks Controversy with Order of Ikkos Award to Trump

Kaillie Humphries, a U.S. Olympic bobsledder, presented President Donald Trump with the Order of Ikkos, sparking online backlash. She praised Trump for his impact on women's sports and policies on IVF access. Despite criticism, Humphries stands by her beliefs and emphasizes her commitment to fair athletic competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:26 IST
Olympic Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries Sparks Controversy with Order of Ikkos Award to Trump

Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries presented President Donald Trump with the Order of Ikkos this week, igniting a fiery backlash online. Humphries, who represents the U.S. after switching from Canada, praised Trump for his influence on women's sports during a White House ceremony.

The Order of Ikkos is bestowed by Team USA medalists on influential figures in their sports careers. As Humphries awarded the medal to Trump, she highlighted his stance on keeping biological women in female sports and praised his policies improving IVF access for families.

The presentation, captured on video, sparked widespread criticism on social media. Accused of embarrassing Canada, Humphries responded by acknowledging differing opinions, while maintaining her stance. Still, she remains a decorated athlete, having won gold for Canada and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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