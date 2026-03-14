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Meta's Major Restructuring: AI Investments and Layoffs Loom

Meta is planning layoffs affecting over 20% of its workforce to offset costs from AI infrastructure investments. The company aims for increased efficiency through AI while pushing advancements in generative AI under CEO Zuckerberg. Such strategies reflect broader U.S. tech industry trends towards leveraging AI for streamlined operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 06:17 IST
Meta's Major Restructuring: AI Investments and Layoffs Loom
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Meta is considering substantial layoffs that could impact more than 20% of its workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. This move aims to counterbalance the high costs associated with investments in AI infrastructure and improve efficiency through AI-driven work processes.

The potential job cuts, not yet finalized, have been communicated to senior leaders at Meta. If confirmed, this would be the most significant reduction since the company's previous restructuring in 2022-2023. The company employed approximately 79,000 people as of December 31, but laid off 11,000 employees in November 2022 and another 10,000 jobs earlier this year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is steering Meta towards aggressive advancements in generative AI, investing heavily in talent and infrastructure. Despite setbacks with its Llama 4 models, Meta continues to focus on AI to revolutionize operations, reflecting a broader trend across major U.S. tech companies to utilize AI for enhanced productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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