Left Menu

US Backtracks on AI Chip Export Rule Amid Administration Disputes

The U.S. Commerce Department has withdrawn a draft rule regarding AI chip exports, signaling internal disputes within the Trump administration. The rule aimed to replace a Biden-era regulation to bolster American AI dominance, but has sparked controversy over foreign investment and national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 07:56 IST
US Backtracks on AI Chip Export Rule Amid Administration Disputes

The U.S. Commerce Department has pulled back on a planned rule concerning AI chip exports, adding another layer of complexity to the Trump administration's moves to enhance American AI dominance. The draft rule was set to replace a Biden-era regulation aimed at global AI chip access, but has since been sidelined.

On February 26, a notification for an 'AI Action Plan Implementation' rule was posted on the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs website, only to be withdrawn days later. A U.S. official clarified that the rule was just in its draft stages, describing all prior discussions as preliminary.

Seen as a significant departure from the Biden-era approach, the draft rule considered foreign investment and security guarantees as prerequisites for AI chip exports. A former official suggested the withdrawal indicates internal disagreements on achieving AI supremacy while addressing security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026