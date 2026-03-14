US Backtracks on AI Chip Export Rule Amid Administration Disputes

The U.S. Commerce Department has pulled back on a planned rule concerning AI chip exports, adding another layer of complexity to the Trump administration's moves to enhance American AI dominance. The draft rule was set to replace a Biden-era regulation aimed at global AI chip access, but has since been sidelined.

On February 26, a notification for an 'AI Action Plan Implementation' rule was posted on the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs website, only to be withdrawn days later. A U.S. official clarified that the rule was just in its draft stages, describing all prior discussions as preliminary.

Seen as a significant departure from the Biden-era approach, the draft rule considered foreign investment and security guarantees as prerequisites for AI chip exports. A former official suggested the withdrawal indicates internal disagreements on achieving AI supremacy while addressing security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)