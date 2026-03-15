Peter Thiel's Antichrist Lectures: A Controversial Confluence of Faith, Technology, and Politics
Peter Thiel, a billionaire venture capitalist and co-founder of Palantir Technologies, has launched a series of closed-door lectures in Rome on the concept of the Antichrist. The lectures, focusing on religious and philosophical ideas, have drawn criticism from Catholic commentators and debate over Thiel's influence in technology and politics.
Peter Thiel, the billionaire venture capitalist known for his ties to Donald Trump, has initiated a private lecture series in Rome discussing the concept of the Antichrist. The event, shrouded in secrecy, has attracted scrutiny from Catholic observers who express concern over its themes.
Thiel, co-founder of Palantir Technologies, is noted for blending technology with religious ideology in recent years. His lectures, similar to those held in San Francisco last year, speculate on the potential emergence of the Antichrist as a global figure capable of instituting a one-world government under the guise of crisis resolution.
The Catholic Church, especially under the American Pope Leo, has voiced criticisms of Thiel's connections with right-wing policies and his views on AI. Father Paolo Benanti, a papal advisor on AI, labeled Thiel's views as heretical, warning against technology leaders setting their own ethical boundaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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