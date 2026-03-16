Trump Accuses Iran of Weaponizing AI in War Propaganda

In a new twist to already tense relations, U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Iran of employing artificial intelligence as a 'disinformation weapon' to distort its wartime narratives.

Following a post on Truth Social, Trump warned reporters on Air Force One of AI's potential dangers, suggesting a collaboration between Western media and Iran in spreading 'fake news.' Trump specifically cited three instances, including alleged kamikaze boats and false depictions of attacks on the USS Abraham Lincoln. One claim about 250,000 Iranians rallying for the new Supreme Leader was also dismissed as AI fabrication. Reuters, however, has confirmed some images and stated Trump did not identify specific news reports.

The situation has further strained ties between the Federal Communications Commission and media outlets. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened broadcaster licenses in light of Trump's criticism over biased reporting, especially concerning the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.