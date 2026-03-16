Left Menu

Trump Accuses Iran of Weaponizing AI in War Propaganda

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of using artificial intelligence to spread disinformation about its wartime successes. He expressed concerns about AI's potential danger while journalists questioned him after a social media post. The Federal Communications Commission is under pressure as tensions rise over media coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:21 IST
Trump Accuses Iran of Weaponizing AI in War Propaganda
Trump

In a new twist to already tense relations, U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Iran of employing artificial intelligence as a 'disinformation weapon' to distort its wartime narratives.

Following a post on Truth Social, Trump warned reporters on Air Force One of AI's potential dangers, suggesting a collaboration between Western media and Iran in spreading 'fake news.' Trump specifically cited three instances, including alleged kamikaze boats and false depictions of attacks on the USS Abraham Lincoln. One claim about 250,000 Iranians rallying for the new Supreme Leader was also dismissed as AI fabrication. Reuters, however, has confirmed some images and stated Trump did not identify specific news reports.

The situation has further strained ties between the Federal Communications Commission and media outlets. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened broadcaster licenses in light of Trump's criticism over biased reporting, especially concerning the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026