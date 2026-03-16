Pallet Revolutionizes Restaurant Economics with AI

The Indian restaurant industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising operational costs and inefficiencies. At the heart of this shift is Pallet, an AI-powered platform that prioritizes unit economics over order volume.

By addressing fragmentation in the tech stack, Pallet offers a unified system that connects sales, inventory, and logistics, significantly reducing operational leakage. ''The average tech stack is filled with data silos,'' says Santosh Bojarajan, Founder of Pallet. ''Our platform eliminates these inefficiencies, allowing operators to reclaim up to 20% of their margins.''

Amid a move towards hybrid logistics strategies, Pallet aids brands like Dum Durrust in balancing multiple delivery channels while ensuring data and logistics control. Awaiting the next industry evolution, Pallet also focuses on real-time intelligence, emphasizing precise data-driven decision-making as the standard for survival in a competitive low-margin culinary landscape.