Luciano Spalletti: The Strategist Steering Juventus

Juventus has announced that head coach Luciano Spalletti will continue to lead the team until 2028, as the club targets a Champions League spot next season. Spalletti's tenure has seen notable progress since his appointment in October, following the departure of Igor Tudor after underwhelming results.

Initially signed for a short stint until the end of the season, Spalletti's contract has been extended with performance-linked objectives, particularly focusing on Champions League qualification. 'We are delighted to extend Luciano's contract,' stated Juventus CEO Damien Comolli, citing Spalletti's positive impact on the team and club.

Under Spalletti's guidance, Juventus has shown remarkable improvement, currently standing fifth in Serie A, with hopes of clinching a top-four finish. Despite past challenges, such as Italy's performance in Euro 2024, Spalletti is regarded as the right leader to drive Juventus towards growth and success in upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)