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Exicom Unveils State-of-the-Art Hyderabad Manufacturing Facility

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, reflecting a commitment to localized production of EV chargers and power electronics. The plant, built with an investment of INR 216 crore, is designed to meet global standards and boost production capacity by 2.5X, creating over 750 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:27 IST
Exicom Unveils State-of-the-Art Hyderabad Manufacturing Facility
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Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, a key player in India's EV charging and power technology sector, has opened a new manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. This facility represents a significant move to strengthen Exicom's localized manufacturing capabilities.

With an investment of INR 216 crores, the state-of-the-art plant spans 18.4 acres, providing a built-up area of 280,000 square feet. It is expected to boost production capacity by 2.5 times in its first phase, adding over 750 jobs to the regional economy. The facility supports the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure, battery systems, and power solutions.

The plant is designed in line with Industry 4.0 principles featuring advanced automation, an ISO 8 cleanroom environment, and specialized testing infrastructure. It will also house India's first EV charger interoperability testing center, enhancing compatibility across vehicles. Sustainability is embedded in its design, with a 1 MW rooftop solar plant and other green initiatives. Exicom aims to influence the global EV charging landscape with this ambitious venture.

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