AI Startup Revolution: Meet the Atoms AI Cohort for 2026

On Monday, venture capital firm Accel, in collaboration with Google's AI Futures Fund, unveiled five startups selected for the 2026 Atoms AI Cohort. These startups are poised to develop innovative solutions across enterprise, voice, and industrial AI sectors, selected from an impressive pool of over 4,000 applicants.

The cohort will receive substantial backing, with each startup eligible for a co-investment of up to USD 2 million and USD 350,000 in compute credits. These resources include access to Google Cloud, Gemini, and Google DeepMind, critical for transitioning from concept to global scale.

The chosen startups—K-Dense, Dodge.ai, Persistence Labs, Zingroll, and LevelPlane—are set to disrupt fields ranging from life sciences to industrial automation. Accel and Google emphasize the importance of ambition and insight at these early stages, offering unmatched support through their resources and expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)