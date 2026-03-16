Global Alliance Forms to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared on Monday that the ongoing efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will not be led by NATO. Instead, a broad alliance, including Gulf partners, European countries, and the United States, is being formed to ensure safe shipping passage through the strategically significant waterway.

Starmer emphasized the importance of assembling a 'credible plan' to address the situation. 'We are collaborating with others to create a plan that will guarantee the reopening of shipping routes through the Strait. Let me make it clear, this has never been intended as a NATO mission,' Starmer articulated to reporters.

The British Prime Minister underscored the necessity for an alliance of partners, stressing collaborations with stakeholders in Europe, the Gulf region, and the U.S. to achieve this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)