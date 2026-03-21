OpenAI Ventures into Advertising: A New Revenue Stream

OpenAI is set to introduce advertisements for its free and Go versions of ChatGPT to users in the United States, as confirmed by a company spokesperson in a statement to Reuters.

This development was initially reported by The Information, highlighting OpenAI's recent collaboration with Criteo, an advertising technology firm. Criteo provides a platform for ad buying and better targeting, which OpenAI has integrated into its advertising pilot.

The pilot aims to attract substantial investor interest, with Criteo encouraging ad spending commitments ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. OpenAI is also advising advertisers to enhance ad performance by supplying varied ad text and visuals, as it seeks new revenue streams amid the growing costs of AI computing infrastructure and competitive pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)