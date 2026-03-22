China's Race in Brain-Computer Interface Technology
Chinese startup NeuCyber Neurotech admits its brain-computer interface (BCI) technology lags three years behind Elon Musk's Neuralink. Although Beijing supports these advancements, China only recently approved a commercial BCI medical device. It's the second country after the U.S. to initiate human trials using this technology.
Chinese state-backed brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, NeuCyber Neurotech, has revealed that its most advanced product is three years behind the technology of Elon Musk's Neuralink. Despite the delay, China is making strides by becoming the first country globally to greenlight a commercial invasive BCI medical device.
This venture reflects Beijing's urgency to broaden clinical trials in the burgeoning BCI sector, aiming to catch up with international counterparts. The United States had already paved the way by launching human trials for such advanced devices.
The fast-paced developments in China's biotechnology field highlight the country's robust strategy in pursuing pioneering brain interface technology, a domain primarily dominated by American enterprises like Neuralink.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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