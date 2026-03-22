India Leads the Charge in AI Adoption Despite Expertise Gap
Indian enterprises are moving ahead of global peers in adopting AI on a large scale, as reported by Deloitte, despite having comparatively lower specialist expertise. The report highlights India's AI implementation in key functions and anticipates increased AI budgets despite hurdles like regulatory demands and changing operational models.
- Country:
- India
Indian enterprises are outshining global counterparts in embracing Artificial Intelligence at a large scale, as per a recent report by Deloitte. Most organizations plan to ramp up AI investments next year. However, this progress highlights a skill gap, with India demonstrating lower AI expertise than the global norm.
The 'State of AI in the Enterprise' 2026 report underscores that Indian firms are shifting from trials to leading the world in AI adoption across pivotal areas. Notably, Product Development (62%), Strategy and Operations (56%), Marketing & Sales (55%), and Supply Chain (48%) show robust AI embedding, bolstering growth and competitive edges.
Despite this fervent deployment, Indian companies lag in expertise, with only 0-4% showcasing high AI aptitude, falling short of the 2-8% global average. Regulatory hurdles and resistance to change are major obstacles. Yet, Indian organizations are poised for productivity boosts, with 97% expecting substantial improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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