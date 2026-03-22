Russia's Soyuz Rocket Takes Off Again, Marking Return to Space
Russia successfully launched a Soyuz rocket from a repaired launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The rocket carried a Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft destined for the International Space Station, marking a return to space flights after a damaging incident last year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:06 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has restored its capability to launch missions to the International Space Station with a successful lift-off of a Soyuz rocket from the newly repaired pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, after it was damaged last November.
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft was launched at 1200 GMT and is set to dock at the ISS on March 24.
This marks an important return to flight for Russia, which had lost its primary means of transporting crew and supplies to the ISS for several months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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