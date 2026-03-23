Russian Progress Cargo Ship Faces Antenna Issue Before ISS Docking

An unmanned Russian cargo spacecraft experienced an antenna issue, prompting plans for a manual docking at the International Space Station (ISS), as confirmed by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. The incident occurred following the launch from Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, the current commander at the ISS, is scheduled to dock the Progress MS-33 manually. Such manual docking procedures are part of routine training, emphasized Oleg Kononenko, head of Russia's Cosmonaut Training Center, while NASA assured that all other systems remain functional.

The spacecraft is delivering approximately 2.5 tonnes of crucial provisions including food, water, and oxygen to the ISS crew. The station currently houses seven international astronauts, including Russian, U.S., and French crew members.