AI and EdTech are changing writing forever but teachers hold the key

A new review warns that despite growing adoption of digital technologies in writing education, the evidence base remains fragmented, leaving teachers without clear guidance on what works and under what conditions.

The research, titled “Digital Technologies and the Teaching of Writing in Primary Schools,” and published in Education Sciences, presents a narrative review of decades of research on digital tools in writing instruction, alongside a focused analysis of emerging technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and generative AI.

The findings reveal a paradox at the heart of digital education. While technologies show measurable potential to improve writing performance and engagement, their classroom impact depends heavily on pedagogy, teacher capability, and contextual implementation. Without these, the promise of digital writing tools risks remaining unrealized.

Writing crisis drives push toward technology-enhanced learning

Writing is identified as one of the most complex skills to teach and learn, requiring coordination of cognitive processes such as planning, drafting, revising, and language control, alongside foundational transcription skills like spelling and handwriting.

Evidence from multiple countries shows that many students fail to meet minimum writing standards, with boys, disadvantaged learners, and students in remote areas particularly at risk. Beyond performance, engagement is also a concern, with many children showing low motivation to write and limited participation in writing for pleasure.

Digital technologies are increasingly viewed as a potential solution to these challenges. The study highlights that when implemented effectively, these tools can improve both the quality and quantity of student writing, while also increasing motivation. However, research in writing lags behind research in reading, creating a gap in understanding how digital tools should be used in writing classrooms.

This gap is particularly significant in what the study describes as a “post-digital” context, where technologies are no longer optional but embedded in everyday life. The challenge is no longer whether to use digital tools, but how to integrate them effectively into pedagogical practice.

Traditional and emerging technologies offer mixed but promising results

The study reviews four established categories of digital technologies used in writing instruction: word processors, online tools, mobile technologies, and assistive technologies. Across these categories, evidence suggests generally positive outcomes, but with important caveats.

Word processors, one of the earliest classroom technologies, have been shown to improve writing quality, length, and student motivation. Features such as spell checkers and editing tools support lower-level transcription skills, allowing students to focus more on composition. However, the study notes that these benefits are not automatic. Without explicit instruction and teacher support, word processors may not lead to meaningful improvements.

Online tools and platforms introduce opportunities for collaboration and multimodal writing, enabling students to create texts that combine written, visual, and interactive elements. These tools can enhance engagement and support scaffolding strategies, but they also introduce challenges. Collaborative writing, for example, can reduce writing quality if students lack the skills to manage shared tasks effectively.

Mobile technologies, particularly tablets, emerge as one of the most effective tools for improving writing outcomes. Their interactive features, including touchscreens and educational apps, support both creativity and skill development. Research shows that mobile-based writing activities can enhance visual memory, writing knowledge, and engagement. However, their effectiveness depends on how they are integrated into instruction and the extent to which foundational skills are taught alongside technology use.

Assistive technologies play a critical role in supporting students with learning difficulties. Tools such as speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and word prediction can reduce cognitive load and improve writing quality by enabling students to focus on higher-order processes. These technologies highlight the inclusive potential of digital tools, particularly when tailored to individual needs.

Despite these benefits, the study notes that technology alone does not guarantee improved outcomes. The effectiveness of digital tools depends on alignment with pedagogical strategies, including explicit instruction, process-based writing approaches, and collaborative learning models.

New technologies expand possibilities but expose research gaps

The study analyses emerging technologies, particularly generative AI and immersive “new realities” such as virtual and augmented reality. These technologies are beginning to reshape how writing is taught and what it means to create text.

Research on generative AI in primary writing classrooms remains limited, but early findings suggest both potential and risk. AI tools can provide continuous feedback, support idea generation, and enhance creativity and self-efficacy. For example, students can use AI systems to brainstorm ideas, refine language, and receive feedback on drafts.

However, the study highlights major concerns. There is limited evidence on how AI affects students’ cognitive development, writing identity, and ownership of text. There are also ethical and safety issues, particularly for younger students who may not fully understand the implications of AI-generated content.

In addition, the quality of AI-generated texts raises questions about authenticity and creativity. While AI can assist in writing, it may also lead to over-reliance, reducing students’ engagement in the writing process and potentially undermining skill development.

Immersive technologies such as VR and AR introduce new dimensions to writing instruction by enabling students to experience and create multimodal texts. These tools are particularly effective in the pre-writing stage, where they can build background knowledge, stimulate imagination, and enhance motivation.

Studies reviewed in the paper show that VR-based experiences can improve writing engagement, creativity, and linguistic expression. AR tools, when combined with generative learning strategies, can enhance metacognition and writing organization. These technologies also expand the definition of writing, allowing students to create immersive and embodied texts that integrate multiple modes of communication.

Furthermore, the study identifies significant gaps in research. There is limited understanding of how these technologies should be used across different stages of the writing process, how they affect long-term learning outcomes, and how they influence students’ conceptualization of writing.

Pedagogy, not technology, determines impact

The success of digital technologies in writing education depends on pedagogy rather than the tools themselves. Technologies must be integrated into well-designed instructional approaches that support cognitive, social, and creative aspects of writing.

The study highlights several pedagogical frameworks, including explicit instruction, process writing, genre-based approaches, and self-regulated strategy development. These approaches emphasize structured guidance, practice, and reflection, all of which can be enhanced by digital tools when used appropriately.

However, the research reveals that many teachers lack the confidence and training needed to implement technology effectively. Low teacher self-efficacy, limited professional development, and insufficient instructional support are identified as key barriers to integration.

The study also points to a mismatch between technological potential and classroom practice. While digital tools offer opportunities for planning, drafting, revising, and sharing, many teachers do not explicitly teach computer-based writing strategies. This limits the impact of technology and reduces its potential benefits.

Another critical issue is the lack of research on how digital tools interact with specific pedagogical approaches. The study calls for more context-specific research to determine how technologies can be used effectively with different student groups, learning environments, and instructional strategies.