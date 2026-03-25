U.S. Races to Bolster Taiwan's Defense Amid Rising Chinese Threat

The United States is displaying a heightened sense of urgency in assisting Taiwan to bolster its military capabilities, according to Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo. Efforts are being made to expedite delayed weapons deliveries amid increasing threats from China.

Taiwan has faced significant delays, notably with a 2019 order for 66 F-16V fighters. These jets, designed with advanced avionics, weapons, and radar systems, are critical to counter the Chinese air force's growing capabilities, including their J-20 fighters. Deliveries for many of these systems have started arriving, Koo informed the media.

In response to setbacks, the U.S. has formed a special project team to accelerate the process. Additionally, Michael Miller, from the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, underscored that assisting Taiwan remains a top priority. Legal obligations bind the U.S. to support Taiwan's defense, a recurring point of tension with Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)