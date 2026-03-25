Left Menu

Modernizing Agriculture and Leveraging AI at Convergence India 2026

At the Convergence India 2026 Expo, Union Minister Chirag Paswan emphasized integrating technology to modernize agriculture, shifting focus to value and quality. Abhishek Singh highlighted India's potential as an AI hub. The event showcases diverse tech advancements in agritech, AI, and smart transport systems, driving India's digital future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:38 IST
Modernizing Agriculture and Leveraging AI at Convergence India 2026
  • Country:
  • India

At the 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026, Union Minister Chirag Paswan urged the integration of advanced technologies to modernize agriculture. Highlighting a shift from volume to value, Paswan emphasized the significance of industry insights in shaping responsive governmental policies. He underscored creating an ecosystem where global markets are accessible, integrating technology and the dynamism of startups.

Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh discussed India's potential as a global AI hub, due to its talent pool and vibrant startup environment. The event accentuated AI's transformative applications across various sectors, showcasing India's burgeoning digital infrastructure and the responsible deployment of AI for societal impact.

Convergence India 2026 attracted key industry players and government representatives, emphasizing the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices. The expo spotlighted advancements in telematics and connected systems, reflecting technologies shaping India's digital era. Exhibitors like Qualcomm and Tesla demonstrated groundbreaking solutions, underscoring India's position in the tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026