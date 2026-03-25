Modernizing Agriculture and Leveraging AI at Convergence India 2026

At the 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026, Union Minister Chirag Paswan urged the integration of advanced technologies to modernize agriculture. Highlighting a shift from volume to value, Paswan emphasized the significance of industry insights in shaping responsive governmental policies. He underscored creating an ecosystem where global markets are accessible, integrating technology and the dynamism of startups.

Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh discussed India's potential as a global AI hub, due to its talent pool and vibrant startup environment. The event accentuated AI's transformative applications across various sectors, showcasing India's burgeoning digital infrastructure and the responsible deployment of AI for societal impact.

Convergence India 2026 attracted key industry players and government representatives, emphasizing the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices. The expo spotlighted advancements in telematics and connected systems, reflecting technologies shaping India's digital era. Exhibitors like Qualcomm and Tesla demonstrated groundbreaking solutions, underscoring India's position in the tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)