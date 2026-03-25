Bold New Alliances: 515 Army Base Workshop Advances India's Drone Capabilities

The 515 Army Base Workshop in Bengaluru announced a series of strategic partnerships aimed at bolstering India's domestic drone manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its defense sector. These partnerships were formalized through multiple Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading startups and institutions.

In efforts to modernize defense technology and nurture self-reliance, the 515 ABW signed pivotal agreements with Nautical Wings Aerospace and Yaanendriya Private Limited. Nautical Wings, based in Bengaluru, will bring expertise in advanced electric propulsion and unmanned systems, while Yaanendriya will advance AI-enabled flight controls, reducing foreign tech dependence.

Furthermore, the collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University aims to secure and analyze drone tech vulnerabilities, vital for national security. These efforts align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, fast-tracking innovation and self-reliance in defense sectors, ensuring the Indian Army keeps pace with cutting-edge technologies.