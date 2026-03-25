Arm Holdings Leaps Ahead with AGI Data-Center Chip
Arm Holdings' shares surged nearly 12% after the company announced its new AI data-center chip, marking a shift from its traditional business model. Projected to generate $15 billion annually, the chip is designed for 'agentic AI.' This development highlights the increasing demand for advanced AI processing capabilities.
U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings experienced a meteoric rise of nearly 12% in premarket trading on Wednesday, as the chip company unveiled its ambitious revenue projections tied to a groundbreaking new AI data-center chip.
This strategic development represents a marked departure for Arm, which has historically focused on licensing its chip designs to industry giants such as Nvidia and Qualcomm. Unlike conventional chat-oriented chips, Arm's latest AGI CPU is engineered to meet the complex data-crunching requirements of 'agentic AI,' systems designed to autonomously act on behalf of users.
Arm's chief executive, Rene Haas, emphasized in a Reuters interview that this data-center chip is expected to pull in approximately $15 billion in annual revenue within five years, contributing to the company's broader revenue target of $25 billion, with projected annual earnings of $9 per share.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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