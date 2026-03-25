Arm Holdings Leaps Ahead with AGI Data-Center Chip

U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings experienced a meteoric rise of nearly 12% in premarket trading on Wednesday, as the chip company unveiled its ambitious revenue projections tied to a groundbreaking new AI data-center chip.

This strategic development represents a marked departure for Arm, which has historically focused on licensing its chip designs to industry giants such as Nvidia and Qualcomm. Unlike conventional chat-oriented chips, Arm's latest AGI CPU is engineered to meet the complex data-crunching requirements of 'agentic AI,' systems designed to autonomously act on behalf of users.

Arm's chief executive, Rene Haas, emphasized in a Reuters interview that this data-center chip is expected to pull in approximately $15 billion in annual revenue within five years, contributing to the company's broader revenue target of $25 billion, with projected annual earnings of $9 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)