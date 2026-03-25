Cloning's Limit: Mouse Study Unveils Fatal Genetic Mutations
A Japanese study on cloned mice reveals serious genetic mutations accumulating over generations, ultimately proving fatal. The researchers cloned 1,206 mice from a single female donor between 2005 and 2025, noticing significant mutations by the 58th generation, which resulted in early deaths despite no visible physical abnormalities.
Groundbreaking research conducted in Japan has revealed the limitations of cloning, as studies on mice show significant genetic mutations accumulating over successive generations. By cloning 1,206 mice over 20 years, starting from a single female donor in 2005, scientists have found that repeated cloning causes grave genetic issues.
The study showed no noticeable problems until the 25th generation, but mutations began to appear and pile up over time. By the 58th generation, these mutations proved fatal as mice succumbed a few days post-birth, despite exhibiting no visible abnormalities, underscoring the long-term genetic risks of cloning.
This research marks a significant step in understanding the genetic ramifications of cloning, providing crucial insights into its potential long-term effects, and raises important questions about the viability of cloning practices in scientific exploration.
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