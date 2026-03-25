HFCL Unveils New Defence Arm: HASPL and Aeronautics Expansion

In a strategic move, domestic technology firm HFCL Limited has announced the launch of a new entity, HFCL Advanced Systems Private Limited (HASPL), to consolidate its defence business. The move comes with a substantial order book of Rs 1,680 crore and marks a significant step in the company's expansion into the aeronautics sector.

The company revealed its foray into aeronautics manufacturing through the acquisition of Spiral EHL Engineering Private Limited. This will facilitate inorganic expansion by acquiring the aerostructure and aeronautics business of Defsys Solutions Private Limited on a slump sale basis. Consequently, HFCL is set to offer a comprehensive platform, combining aerostructures, aeronautics, radar systems, and thermal weapon sight solutions.

With a confirmed export order book of Rs 1,570 crore, HFCL's Managing Director, Mahendra Nahata, stated that the initiative aligns with the 'Make in India' government push for indigenous capabilities. The venture represents HFCL's commitment to establishing a technology-led sovereign defence capability for India, reinforcing the nation's domestic procurement and aerospace export growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)