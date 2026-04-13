BEML Bags USD 36.38 Million Middle East Export Order

Leading defence public sector company BEML clinched a significant export order worth USD 36.38 million from the Middle East, aimed at supplying advanced heavy earthmoving equipment, as stated in an official release.

According to the statement released on Monday, the contract emphasizes BEML's evolution as a worldwide defence engineering collaborator. The heavy machinery will be utilized in infrastructure development, having been adapted from traditional mining applications to meet the requirements of high-level reconstruction projects, complete with advanced safety features, such as an ergonomically refined ROPS/FOPS-certified cabin for demanding work environments.

This deal also includes a comprehensive maintenance and life cycle support program, assuring equipment readiness and longevity, supported by BEML's extensive local partnerships. Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Limited, highlighted this as a major success that reiterates the company's strategic goal to be a pivotal player in infrastructure sectors of the Middle East, reflecting India's ambition to increase defence exports and manufacturing capacities globally.