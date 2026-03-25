Left Menu

Gulf War Disrupts Essential Food Imports: Maersk Battles Supply Chain Chaos

The Middle East's dependence on food imports faces significant challenges due to the Gulf war. A.P. Moller-Maersk, a major shipping firm, is contending with these disruptions, impacting global supply chains. With the Strait of Hormuz closed and higher costs emerging, Maersk seeks alternative shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:23 IST
Gulf War Disrupts Essential Food Imports: Maersk Battles Supply Chain Chaos
  • Country:
  • Norway

The food import needs of the Middle East have become increasingly urgent amid disruptions caused by the ongoing Gulf war, according to Robert Maersk Uggla, chair of the board of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

With the conflict escalating after recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent Iranian attacks, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has paralyzed shipping in the Gulf, affecting worldwide supply chains. This has prompted Maersk to halt bookings to several ports in the region and implement emergency fuel surcharges globally due to rising costs.

Maersk, having over 6,000 employees in the area, emphasizes the critical need to import food, often utilizing their market-leading reefer containers for cold chain solutions. As shipping alternatives are explored, Hapag-Lloyd, a competitor, reported facing additional weekly costs due to the ongoing crisis.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026