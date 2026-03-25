Gulf War Disrupts Essential Food Imports: Maersk Battles Supply Chain Chaos

The food import needs of the Middle East have become increasingly urgent amid disruptions caused by the ongoing Gulf war, according to Robert Maersk Uggla, chair of the board of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

With the conflict escalating after recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent Iranian attacks, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has paralyzed shipping in the Gulf, affecting worldwide supply chains. This has prompted Maersk to halt bookings to several ports in the region and implement emergency fuel surcharges globally due to rising costs.

Maersk, having over 6,000 employees in the area, emphasizes the critical need to import food, often utilizing their market-leading reefer containers for cold chain solutions. As shipping alternatives are explored, Hapag-Lloyd, a competitor, reported facing additional weekly costs due to the ongoing crisis.