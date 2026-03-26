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Revolutionizing Senior Living Investments: Manasum and Alt DRX's Innovative Partnership

Manasum Senior Living has collaborated with Alt DRX India to allow fractional ownership investments in senior housing projects. This partnership democratizes real estate investments, enabling participation from as low as Rs 10,000. The initiative aims to place 25% of Manasum's inventory on Alt DRX's digital asset platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:14 IST
Revolutionizing Senior Living Investments: Manasum and Alt DRX's Innovative Partnership
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In a pioneering move to reshape senior living investments, Manasum Senior Living has joined forces with Alt DRX India. This partnership is set to offer fractional ownership opportunities in housing projects designed specifically for the elderly.

Alt DRX India is a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) tokenised digital real estate marketplace that revolutionizes property investment. It empowers retail investors to partake in fractionalized housing assets beginning at just 1 square foot. Through this collaboration, Manasum aims to democratize prime senior living real estate investment, making it accessible to a larger audience with minimal investment requirements.

The strategic alliance will see some of Manasum's projects, spread across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Goa, Tirupati, and GIFT CITY, Ahmedabad, listed on the Alt DRX platform. The company plans to place approximately 25% of its inventory, valued at about 25 crore, onto this digital marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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