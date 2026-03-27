Japanese Startup ispace Shifts Lunar Mission Timeline Amid Workforce Reductions
Japanese spacecraft startup ispace will delay its U.S. government-sponsored lunar mission to 2030 and reduce its global workforce due to prior mission failures. The company plans to launch multiple lunar orbiters by 2030 to aid in lunar development while managing financial challenges and industry uncertainties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:03 IST
Japanese spacecraft startup ispace announced a strategic shift on Friday, delaying a U.S.-sponsored lunar mission to 2030 and planning workforce reductions following two failed lunar landings.
The Tokyo-based company will consolidate moon lander development across its Japanese and U.S. units, postponing a NASA-commissioned launch originally slated for 2027.
Meanwhile, ispace aims to launch five lunar orbiters by the end of the decade, but faces costs potentially requiring additional equity financing, according to CFO Jumpei Nozaki.
ALSO READ
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul
Sanasar Valley Blossoms: Tourists Flock to Witness Tulip Garden Transformation
NASA Shifts Focus from Lunar Orbit to Moon Surface Base
NASA's Bold Shift: From Lunar Gateways to Surface Bases
NASA Shifts Lunar Strategy: Moon Base and Mars Mission Take Center Stage