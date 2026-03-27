Japanese Startup ispace Shifts Lunar Mission Timeline Amid Workforce Reductions

Japanese spacecraft startup ispace announced a strategic shift on Friday, delaying a U.S.-sponsored lunar mission to 2030 and planning workforce reductions following two failed lunar landings.

The Tokyo-based company will consolidate moon lander development across its Japanese and U.S. units, postponing a NASA-commissioned launch originally slated for 2027.

Meanwhile, ispace aims to launch five lunar orbiters by the end of the decade, but faces costs potentially requiring additional equity financing, according to CFO Jumpei Nozaki.