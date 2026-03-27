TECNO Sparks Innovation with Launch of SPARK 50 5G in India

TECNO Mobile has unveiled its latest offering, the SPARK 50 5G, designed specifically for the rigorous demands of the Indian market. This new smartphone is engineered to endure long days and constant motion, making it an ideal companion for the fast-paced lifestyle of India.

Featuring a robust 6500mAh battery and military-grade durability, the SPARK 50 5G ensures that users remain connected and productive even in challenging environments. Its design draws inspiration from nature's hues, offering a blend of style and practicality with Fantasy Purple, Mint Green, Champagne Gold, and Ink Black options.

Packed with AI-led features like All Scenario Active Noise Cancellation and AI Writing Assistant, along with a 120Hz display, the device promises a smooth user experience. Available from April 3rd, the SPARK 50 5G is priced competitively, reflecting TECNO's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to India's tech-savvy population.