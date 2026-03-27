Robonetics Revolutionizes Manufacturing in Startup Singam Season 2
Robonetics, a standout in Startup Singam Season 2, secured ₹11 crore in investments, leading the deep-tech sector. This remarkable achievement highlights India's growing interest in innovative startups. Robonetics plans to use the funds to develop Cognitive Factories, aiming for autonomous, intelligence-driven manufacturing. Over 4,000 startups applied to the show.
- Country:
- India
Chennai, March 2026: Startup Singam Season 2 has become a major platform for emerging businesses in India, with Robonetics securing the spotlight as a top performer.
The deep-tech startup broke records by obtaining an ₹11 crore investment commitment, the highest recorded on an Indian reality show. Notably, an episode of the show facilitated ₹21.4 crore in commitments, showcasing investor enthusiasm and belief in the initiative.
Robonetics aims to invest the funds into building Cognitive Factories, advancing from automation to self-evolving manufacturing processes. Their remarkable performance signals a shift towards innovation-centered enterprises in India's investment landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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