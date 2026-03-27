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Robonetics Revolutionizes Manufacturing in Startup Singam Season 2

Robonetics, a standout in Startup Singam Season 2, secured ₹11 crore in investments, leading the deep-tech sector. This remarkable achievement highlights India's growing interest in innovative startups. Robonetics plans to use the funds to develop Cognitive Factories, aiming for autonomous, intelligence-driven manufacturing. Over 4,000 startups applied to the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:47 IST
Robonetics Revolutionizes Manufacturing in Startup Singam Season 2
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, March 2026: Startup Singam Season 2 has become a major platform for emerging businesses in India, with Robonetics securing the spotlight as a top performer.

The deep-tech startup broke records by obtaining an ₹11 crore investment commitment, the highest recorded on an Indian reality show. Notably, an episode of the show facilitated ₹21.4 crore in commitments, showcasing investor enthusiasm and belief in the initiative.

Robonetics aims to invest the funds into building Cognitive Factories, advancing from automation to self-evolving manufacturing processes. Their remarkable performance signals a shift towards innovation-centered enterprises in India's investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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