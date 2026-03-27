Revolutionizing Mobility: Quantum-Enhanced Brain-Computer Interface Unveiled

The Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra has unveiled a groundbreaking development in the field of assistive technology, a brain-computer interface (BCI) system. Capable of translating brain signals into real-time navigation commands for wheelchairs, this BCI system employs a hybrid quantum-enhanced deep learning model.

Dr. Prabhat Kumar Upadhyay, heading the research, explains that their system, Hybrid Quantum-Enhanced CNN-LSTM (HQeCL), offers a significant advancement over existing models. By integrating EEG signal analysis methods with advanced computation techniques, it detects movement commands reliably while maintaining the speed necessary for practical use.

The project also received support from the Indian Council of Medical Research. This innovation promises newfound mobility for individuals with conditions like spinal cord injuries or ALS, aiming to offer tangible assistance where independent movement is a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)