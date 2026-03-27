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Revolutionizing Mobility: Quantum-Enhanced Brain-Computer Interface Unveiled

Scientists at Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra have developed a cutting-edge brain-computer interface (BCI) system that translates brain signals into wheelchair commands using hybrid quantum-enhanced deep learning, offering new hope for individuals with impaired mobility. This breakthrough could dramatically improve the independence of those with severe physical disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:48 IST
Revolutionizing Mobility: Quantum-Enhanced Brain-Computer Interface Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra has unveiled a groundbreaking development in the field of assistive technology, a brain-computer interface (BCI) system. Capable of translating brain signals into real-time navigation commands for wheelchairs, this BCI system employs a hybrid quantum-enhanced deep learning model.

Dr. Prabhat Kumar Upadhyay, heading the research, explains that their system, Hybrid Quantum-Enhanced CNN-LSTM (HQeCL), offers a significant advancement over existing models. By integrating EEG signal analysis methods with advanced computation techniques, it detects movement commands reliably while maintaining the speed necessary for practical use.

The project also received support from the Indian Council of Medical Research. This innovation promises newfound mobility for individuals with conditions like spinal cord injuries or ALS, aiming to offer tangible assistance where independent movement is a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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