India Signals Softening Stance on E-transmission Tariff Moratorium

India appears to be relaxing its opposition to extending a global moratorium on tariffs for electronic transmissions. This potential shift comes ahead of a critical World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Yaoundé, where the U.S. is seeking a permanent extension, while India suggests a two-year extension.

Amid a backdrop of global trade turmoil and economic disruptions, businesses are voicing concerns about the uncertainty that could ensue if the agreement lapses. Stakeholders from both the U.S. and India remain divided over the duration of the extension, as debates continue on finding middle ground.

Developing countries argue the moratorium limits their potential tax revenue, while major tech firms like Amazon and Microsoft advocate for a stable regulatory environment. The resolution of this issue is considered pivotal to the WTO's relevance in addressing contemporary global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)