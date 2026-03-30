West Asia Conflict: No Immediate Impact on Hi-Tech Industries

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that there is no immediate impact on the operations of hi-tech industries amidst ongoing issues in West Asia. Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw indicated that industry bodies have conveyed a steady operational status despite growing concerns about the conflict's effects.

His comments come in light of reports suggesting that the helium supply, crucial to tech supply chains globally, is facing a crunch. However, each industry association, including those in semiconductors, mobile, and electronics components, has reported no adverse effects thus far.

The government maintains active communication with industry stakeholders, as the situation continues to evolve. Vaishnaw expressed a belief that the crisis in West Asia will not be prolonged, emphasizing the importance of ongoing dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)